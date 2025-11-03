Local

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and dry days ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • More clouds are overhead Sunday evening, ahead of a cold front
  • That front moves through overnight with just an isolated shower
  • Best chance for rain will be in SE GA, but it doesn’t look like much rain
  • Skies will clear through the day on Monday, which will be a pleasant day
  • Temperatures dip a bit on Tuesday, but then gradually warm up
  • We’ll have 80s in the afternoons with mild mornings by the weekend
  • There is little to no rain of consequence in the forecastable future
  • Some rain may work its way into the area next weekend, and we’ll be updating the forecast

Tropics:

  • There are no active storms and no development expected over the next 5-7 days

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, November 2

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Shower North. Low: 50
  • TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny. High: 73
  • TUE: Sunny. 48/72
  • WED: Sunny & Warmer. 51/79
  • THU: Sunny. 52/78
  • FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy. 57/81
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy. 61/80

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, November 2

