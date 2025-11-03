First Alert Weather: Sunshine and dry days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

More clouds are overhead Sunday evening, ahead of a cold front

That front moves through overnight with just an isolated shower

Best chance for rain will be in SE GA, but it doesn’t look like much rain

Skies will clear through the day on Monday, which will be a pleasant day

Temperatures dip a bit on Tuesday, but then gradually warm up

We’ll have 80s in the afternoons with mild mornings by the weekend

There is little to no rain of consequence in the forecastable future

Some rain may work its way into the area next weekend, and we’ll be updating the forecast

Tropics:

There are no active storms and no development expected over the next 5-7 days

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, November 2 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Shower North. Low: 50

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny. High: 73

TUE: Sunny. 48/72

WED: Sunny & Warmer. 51/79

THU: Sunny. 52/78

FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 57/81

SUN: Partly Cloudy. 61/80

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, November 2 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

