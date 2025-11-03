First Alert Weather: Sunshine and dry days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- More clouds are overhead Sunday evening, ahead of a cold front
- That front moves through overnight with just an isolated shower
- Best chance for rain will be in SE GA, but it doesn’t look like much rain
- Skies will clear through the day on Monday, which will be a pleasant day
- Temperatures dip a bit on Tuesday, but then gradually warm up
- We’ll have 80s in the afternoons with mild mornings by the weekend
- There is little to no rain of consequence in the forecastable future
- Some rain may work its way into the area next weekend, and we’ll be updating the forecast
Tropics:
- There are no active storms and no development expected over the next 5-7 days
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Shower North. Low: 50
- TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny. High: 73
- TUE: Sunny. 48/72
- WED: Sunny & Warmer. 51/79
- THU: Sunny. 52/78
- FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80
- SAT: Partly Cloudy. 57/81
- SUN: Partly Cloudy. 61/80