First Alert Weather: Sunshine & sea breeze storms this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It rained cats and dogs in Jacksonville on Sunday
- Even some neighborhoods outside of Jax received 2-3″ of rain so far today
- Intense storms are lifting up through our SE GA counties as of 4:30-5 PM
- A few showers/storms may redevelop west of Jax this evening
- For the most part, rain & storm activity should wind down after sunset
- We transition back to the summer-time swing of daily sea breeze storms this week
- Heads up each afternoon & evening for heavy rain & lightning
- Hwy 301 to I-95 will be the spots to watch for the heaviest rain
- Rain may drift back toward the beaches each evening, especially Mon/Tue
- Temperatures will be hot, but not nearly as hot as it was this past week
Tropics:
- There are a few areas to watch, but concern for Florida is basically zero this week
- Low pressure is starting to organize off the Carolina coast in the W. Atlantic
- This area will head away from the U.S. It may become “Dexter,” but it is of no concern.
- Another low-pressure, area is forecast to develop off the Carolina/GA coast late this week
- If it develops, it would slowly drift to the north, not toward Florida
- This thing may increase the long-term low-pressure onshore wind at our beaches, but that would be it
- A tropical wave is about to move off Africa, and we’ll have to watch that one in the long term
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 92
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/92
- WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 74/91
- THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92
- FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/91
- SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/91
