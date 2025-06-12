First Alert Weather Team receives award for outstanding 2024 hurricane season coverage

The First Alert Weather Team was honored Wednesday night at the inaugural Florida Training for Emergency Management Awards Gala in Orlando.

The event is hosted by the Florida Disaster Foundation and celebrates the dedication and collective achievement to emergency management seen across the state, including right here in Northeast Florida.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs was there to accept the first-ever News Flash Award for outstanding coverage of the 2024 Hurricane Season and tornado warnings in St. Johns County.

The Team is preparing for more potential storms this year, as the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues. To download the 2025 Action News Jax First Alert Weather Hurricane Preparation Guide, click here.

