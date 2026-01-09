First Alert Weather: Thick fog for the morning commute followed by near record highs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with areas of DENSE fog and low clouds.

Any fog could linger through 10 a.m. inland and into the early afternoon at the coastline.



Extra caution needed driving in to work or school this morning!

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the lower 80s.

Daily high temperature record: 83 - 1974

Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief morning shower ahead of a cold front.

The JAGS playoff game looks to be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. An isolated light shower/sprinkle is possible through midday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and turning breezy.

Cold air returns Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s for the start of next work week.

Highs only in the upper 50s on Monday.

TODAY: AM dense fog, clouds early, then partly sunny. HIGH: 81 (Record: 83 - 1974)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with fog. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 61/82 (Record: 82 - 1957)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower through midday. Turning breezy. 60/68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 35/57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 35/62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers. 42/59

