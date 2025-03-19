First Alert Weather: Thursday cold front bringing rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front on Thursday, which will bring rain showers in the afternoon.

Clouds will move in later Wednesday night. The low is 53 degrees.

Thursday will begin dry and breezy before giving way to a band of showers moving from west to east in the afternoon. Most areas will receive less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Most notable will be colder air following the front.

Temperatures Friday morning will near 40 degrees with wind chills in the 30s.

The rest of Friday will be very cool with highs only in the 60s, but there will be sun.

We will see a very chilly start to the weekend with early Saturday temperatures in the 30s & 40s. Otherwise, it will be a beautiful weekend with lots of sun and highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds in the morning followed by a period of gusty showers in the afternooon. High: 75…falling into the 60s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing & cold. Low: 39

FRIDAY: Sunny & cool. High: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny & nice. 40/76

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & mild with a brief shower. 58/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 59/73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

