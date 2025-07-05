First Alert Weather: Tracking Chantal and sea breeze storms returning

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Onshore winds have brought spotty showers here and there during the day today
- We also have a HIGH rip current risk with rough surf at the beaches
- Rain will mostly shift inland this evening and taper off tonight
- The winds change direction tomorrow, calming things down at the beach
- We’ll see some rain & storms, but not a lot
- The best chance to see heavy rain will be along & south of I-10
- We have rain & storms in the forecast each day into next week
- But it doesn’t look like a ton of rain
- There isn’t one day that’s really sticking out to me as super wet & stormy
- Temps do warm up above average, between 92-95 each day
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TROPICS
- Tropical Storm Chantal was upgraded this morning, becoming the third named storm of the season
- It’s 200 miles NE of Jacksonville, tracking toward the Carolinas
- Landfall will happen Sunday, then it will move inland and weaken
- Locally, rough seas and surf continue Saturday evening
- Then Chantal moves too far away, and we’ll see offshore winds & calmer beaches on Sunday
- There are no other local impacts from Chantal - the rain we’re seeing is not directly from Chantal
- There are no other areas to watch in the tropics
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 94
- MON: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 73/92
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 72/95
- WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94
- THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94
- FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 73/93
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️