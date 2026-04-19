Brush fires spark along train tracks south of Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert that multiple fires had sparked along the train tracks south of Green Cove Springs Highway 17 South. The fires are said to have started by a train sparking.

CCSO warns the public to avoid the area around 5660 County Road 209 South as first responders work to clear the area and contain the fires.

The Clay County Fire Rescue Department tells Action News Jax that no homes are threatened and no evacuations are in place at this time.

Those driving through the area are asked to do so with caution as there is heavy smoke.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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