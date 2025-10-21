FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking a cold front and a new tropical storm in the Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset
- 50s inland in the morning and 60s along the coast and St. Johns River as a cold front approaches and passes through the area.
- No rain associated with this frontal passage tomorrow.
- Lows in the 40s and 50s on Thursday AM
- Highs in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday, but still dry.
TROPICS:
- Tropical storm “Melissa” is in the Central Caribbean Sea
- Forecast to move slowly over the next several days
- Forecast to become a hurricane this week
- Long-range forecasts are still uncertain on when the system makes a sharp turn to the north, but it is expected to at some point.
- Flooding rainfall is likely for some of the Caribbean Islands. (Jamaica, Eastern Cuba, Hispaniola)
- Low threat to the U.S. / appears to stay well south of NE Florida/SE Georgia
First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 57
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 82
THURSDAY: Cool morning, sunny and nice. 49/76
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 62/80
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 65/80
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 63/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 64/76
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️