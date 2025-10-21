FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking a cold front and a new tropical storm in the Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset

50s inland in the morning and 60s along the coast and St. Johns River as a cold front approaches and passes through the area.

No rain associated with this frontal passage tomorrow.

Lows in the 40s and 50s on Thursday AM

Highs in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday, but still dry.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm “Melissa” is in the Central Caribbean Sea

Forecast to move slowly over the next several days

Forecast to become a hurricane this week

Long-range forecasts are still uncertain on when the system makes a sharp turn to the north, but it is expected to at some point.

Flooding rainfall is likely for some of the Caribbean Islands. (Jamaica, Eastern Cuba, Hispaniola)

Low threat to the U.S. / appears to stay well south of NE Florida/SE Georgia

First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 82

THURSDAY: Cool morning, sunny and nice. 49/76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 63/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Breezy. 64/76

