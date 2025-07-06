First Alert Weather: Tracking daily storms as Chantal fades, tropics quiet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The sea breeze has moved inland this afternoon, and there have been a few storms

The heaviest rain has been in St. Johns County

Some neighborhoods have received more than an inch of rain

Rain amounts are much less closer to I-10, and SE GA has been dry

There may be a few isolated showers/storms through sunset farther inland

We’ll be dry area-wide overnight

There will be storms each day this week

Coverage starts pretty isolated on Monday, then increases a bit the rest of the week

There isn’t one day sticking out to me as super wet & stormy

But there will be locally heavy rain & some spots will get 1″ (+) of rain this week

Temps stay plenty hot in the low to mid 90s,

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

Chantal made landfall along the South Carolina coast Sunday morning

It’s moving inland through Eastern North Carolina this evening as a depression

Chantal should be completely gone tonight/tomorrow

There aren’t any other active storms or areas of concern

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, July 6 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. High: 92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/95

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94

THU: Same. 74/94

FRI: Again. 73/93

SAT: And again. 74/93

SUN: One more time. 73/92

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 6 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️