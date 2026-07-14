First Alert Weather: Tracking scattered midday and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few early morning showers south of Jacksonville.

Temperatures in the 70s this morning.

Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Scattered midday and afternoon storms moving west to east.

Jacksonville arrival: noon - 2 p.m.

A few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon.

The coverage of afternoon storms will begin to decrease tomorrow.

Isolated afternoon storms on Thursday and Friday.

Highs build back to the mid 90s late this week and into the weekend.

TROPICS: No areas of concern. A place to watch over the next 7 - 10 days is the NE Gulf.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered midday and afternoon storms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Lingering shower early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoons storms. 75/95

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