First Alert Weather: Tracking scattered midday and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few early morning showers south of Jacksonville.
- Temperatures in the 70s this morning.
- Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
- Scattered midday and afternoon storms moving west to east.
- Jacksonville arrival: noon - 2 p.m.
- A few showers and storms tomorrow afternoon.
- The coverage of afternoon storms will begin to decrease tomorrow.
- Isolated afternoon storms on Thursday and Friday.
- Highs build back to the mid 90s late this week and into the weekend.
TROPICS: No areas of concern. A place to watch over the next 7 - 10 days is the NE Gulf.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered midday and afternoon storms. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Lingering shower early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/93
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 75/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoons storms. 75/95
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