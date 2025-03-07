First Alert Weather: Tracking a slightly wet weekend and an future warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a nice and cool Friday night before some weekend showers.

Friday has been sunny with comfortable temperatures in the 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

Tonight, the low is 46.

Saturday will have highs in the 70s as some clouds move in. A few showers will pop up Saturday evening into the overnight hours.

Rain will increase but still be on-and-off Sunday along with a few thunderstorms and some heavier rain at times.

Showers continue into Monday but will be lighter & more scattered with cool temperatures.

A warming trend and drier weather returns Tuesday through Friday next week as “The Players” gets underway.

SATURDAY: Increasing & thickening clouds. High: 75

Increasing & thickening clouds. High: 75 SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Low: 62

Cloudy with a few showers. Low: 62 SUNDAY: On-&-off rain, a few t’storms. High: 72

On-&-off rain, a few t’storms. High: 72 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 59/68

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 59/68 TUESDAY: Sunny. 43/76

Sunny. 43/76 WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/80

Mostly sunny. 48/80 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 52/77

Partly cloudy, brief shower. 52/77 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/79

