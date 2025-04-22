Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend, and some rain in view for the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday has been another pleasantly warm day and a great evening with low/no humidity.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect in the coming days:

  • Wednesday is very similar, with warm daytime highs and a few clouds.
  • The sea breeze pushes well inland, and there may be an isolated inland shower.
  • The best chance for rain will be west of U.S. 301.
  • This setup continues each day through Saturday.
  • Temperatures by Saturday warm up to 90 degrees.
  • Some long-range forecasts are indicating an increase in rain on Sunday, mainly north and west of Jacksonville.
  • Onshore winds surge back on Monday, bringing some rain to the coast.
  • There are still some details to work out, but the forecast, especially Sunday and Monday, is trending slightly wetter
  • It’s been 11 days without measurable rain at Jacksonville International Airport.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild. Low: 64

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Iso. Inland Shower. High: 86

THU: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/85

FRI: Partly Sunny, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 65/90

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Isolated Showers. 65/88

MON: Turning Breezy, A Few Isolated Showers. 66/84

TUE: Partly Cloudy. 65/84

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
EverBank

Most Read