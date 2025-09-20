First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend as we need some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a mostly sunny, breezy & warm Saturday

Jax hit 90 degrees this afternoon, making it the 109th 90-degree day of the year

109 90-degree days are the 3rd most ever

The most 90-degree days ever in a year in Jax is 114 in 2011

Sunday will be another breezy day with sunshine

There may be a passing shower, but the day looks largely dry

It will be hot in EverBank Stadium for the Jags game, and if there’s a passing shower, it shouldn’t last long

Monday looks to bring a slight uptick in showers, but it still doesn’t look like widespread rain

Meaningful rain looks absent until potentially next weekend when a frontal system approaches

Between now and then, the days look dry and a bit hotter, especially by mid to late week, 90-degree

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is not going to impact any land as it passes east of Bermuda

A tropical wave in the E. Atlantic bears watching in the long-term

Currently, forecast models keep this system out over the ocean

The next name storm on the 2025 Storm Names list is Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 70

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. Brief Shower. High: 88

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 71/85

TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/86

WED: Partly Sunny. 71/88

THU: Partly Cloudy. 71/90

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 72/90

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 72/89