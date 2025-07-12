FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking weekend heat and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot and stormy weekend, with highs in the 90s and storms expected each afternoon.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

A very hot weekend is underway, with highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-90s. A few upper 90s possible.

Feels like temperatures will approach 108°F each afternoon, just below Heat Advisory criteria.

Rain and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Some could be intense with torrential rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. Storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Coverage of rain will be slightly less on Saturday compared to Friday, but several areas will still see storms.

Coverage increases once again for Sunday across northeast Florida, with some drier air in southeast Georgia limiting the extent of storms there.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern for now. The next name is Dexter.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team’s 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 96

SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered afternoon storms, especially in north Florida. 76/95

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 74/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 73/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 74/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 12, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️