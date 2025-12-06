First Alert Weather: Tracking a wet Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday’s been cloudy & damp in SE GA

While there have been some cloud breaks and milder temps in NE FL

Rain will steadily shift southward through the evening into NE FL

Showers continue in waves overnight through Sunday morning

Even into Sunday afternoon & evening, there will still be off-and-on rain

Some rain will be heavy at times, especially near & south of I-10

If you’re going to the Jags game, take the rain gear

A few showers linger into the early morning hours on Monday, mainly before the commute

Even during the day on Monday, there may be an isolated shower

When everything’s said and done, some neighborhoods will get 2-3″ of rain

Amounts will be a little less, closer to 0.5-1″, farther north into SE GA

Skies will start clearing later in the day on Monday

We’ll cool off and sunny up mid-week next week

A cold front aims for the local area next Friday, bringing the next chance for rain

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Showers. Cloudy. Low: 50

TOMORROW: Rain, Heavy at times. High: 63

MON: Isolated Shower, Turning Mostly Sunny. 62/53

TUE: Partly Sunny. 43/59

WED: Mostly Sunny. 42/69

THU: Mostly Sunny. 45/69

FRI: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Showers. 52/75

SAT: Partly Sunny & Cooler. 47/62

