First Alert Weather: Tracking a wet Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Saturday’s been cloudy & damp in SE GA
- While there have been some cloud breaks and milder temps in NE FL
- Rain will steadily shift southward through the evening into NE FL
- Showers continue in waves overnight through Sunday morning
- Even into Sunday afternoon & evening, there will still be off-and-on rain
- Some rain will be heavy at times, especially near & south of I-10
- If you’re going to the Jags game, take the rain gear
- A few showers linger into the early morning hours on Monday, mainly before the commute
- Even during the day on Monday, there may be an isolated shower
- When everything’s said and done, some neighborhoods will get 2-3″ of rain
- Amounts will be a little less, closer to 0.5-1″, farther north into SE GA
- Skies will start clearing later in the day on Monday
- We’ll cool off and sunny up mid-week next week
- A cold front aims for the local area next Friday, bringing the next chance for rain
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Light to Moderate Showers. Cloudy. Low: 50
- TOMORROW: Rain, Heavy at times. High: 63
- MON: Isolated Shower, Turning Mostly Sunny. 62/53
- TUE: Partly Sunny. 43/59
- WED: Mostly Sunny. 42/69
- THU: Mostly Sunny. 45/69
- FRI: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Isolated Showers. 52/75
- SAT: Partly Sunny & Cooler. 47/62
