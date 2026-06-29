First Alert Weather: Trending less hot next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few showers & t’storms will develop into this evening, moving to the southeast. Otherwise, partly cloudy with warm lows in the mid to upper 70s.

A surge of winds off the Atlantic will lessen the heat some the next few days Tue.-Thu. Highs will “only” be in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches with a decent breeze… to the low 90s inland. A few midday & afternoon showers; isolated t’storms will develop each day, shifting more inland through the middle of the day through the afternoon.

Hotter temps. Return by Friday through the 4th of July weekend with highs in the 90s & a few afternoon showers & storms each day.

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Tropics:

Weak low pressure is developing east of the Carolina’s but true significant tropical development is not likely. Next name: Bertha.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 77

A few evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 77 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & storms shifting inland through the afternoon. High: 92

Partly sunny with a few showers & storms shifting inland through the afternoon. High: 92 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

Partly cloudy. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland showers. High: 89

Partly cloudy with a few inland showers. High: 89 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 72/93

Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 72/93 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & storms. 74/93

Partly cloudy with isolated showers & storms. 74/93 INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 74/93

Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 74/93 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 75/93

Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 75/93 MONDAY: Partly sunny,a few showers/ t’storms. 75/94

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