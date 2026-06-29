First Alert Weather: Trending less hot next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few showers & t’storms will develop into this evening, moving to the southeast. Otherwise, partly cloudy with warm lows in the mid to upper 70s.
- A surge of winds off the Atlantic will lessen the heat some the next few days Tue.-Thu. Highs will “only” be in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches with a decent breeze… to the low 90s inland. A few midday & afternoon showers; isolated t’storms will develop each day, shifting more inland through the middle of the day through the afternoon.
- Hotter temps. Return by Friday through the 4th of July weekend with highs in the 90s & a few afternoon showers & storms each day.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- Weak low pressure is developing east of the Carolina’s but true significant tropical development is not likely. Next name: Bertha.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 77
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & storms shifting inland through the afternoon. High: 92
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland showers. High: 89
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 72/93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & storms. 74/93
- INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 74/93
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 75/93
- MONDAY: Partly sunny,a few showers/ t’storms. 75/94
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area