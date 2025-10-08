First Alert Weather: Turning windy and cooler with some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast:

Showers moving inland off the Atlantic will end Wednesday evening. A rather humid night with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be a day of transition as a cool front moves across the area producing showers and shifting winds to out of the northeast ushering in another “local” nor’easter.

Strong winds and cooler temperatures will continue into Friday along with a few showers. Wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph at the beaches and 20-30 mph inland. High temperatures will only be in the 70s.

Saturday will still be breezy with an isolated brief shower and pleasant temperatures in the 70s.

A very nice Sunday will follow with sun, lighter winds, and high temperatures near 80 with low humidity.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

TROPICS: (1) Tropical Storm Jerry is over the Central Atlantic & will be just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by early Friday while veering more northward. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.

(2) A wave over the Bay of Campeche is moving inland over Mexico

(3) Low pressure will develop east/northeast of Jacksonville by Friday and may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

TONIGHT: Brief evening showers ending … partly cloudy. Low: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy with showers at times. High: 81 … 70s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, breezy. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy with a few showers. High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with an isolated shower. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 57/80

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/83

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & warmer. 60/86

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.