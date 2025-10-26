Local

First Alert Weather: Umbrellas and then coats!

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a breezy, cloudy, and mild day on Sunday
  • Showers are spreading out near & south of I-10 and near the coast, even up into GA
  • A few showers will linger overnight as moisture streams up from Central FL
  • Rain hangs around Monday with the heaviest amounts near the coast & in SE GA
  • It won’t rain everywhere or all day, but keep the umbrellas handy
  • Tuesday stays cloudy & a bit dreary before more sun moves in on Wednesday
  • A STRONG cold front sweeps through with some isolated showers late Wednesday
  • Temperatures tumble down late week with morning lows in the 50s and 40s
  • Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating
  • FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks mostly sunny & nice as well,

Tropics:

  • Hurricane Melissa is a Category 4 monster this evening
  • Melissa is tracking west and will turn north tomorrow, making landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday
  • Melissa will also track over Cuba and the Bahamas before emerging into the Atlantic on Wednesday
  • There will be no local impacts
  • There are no other areas to watch

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. Low: 66
  • TOMORROW: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. High: 80
  • TUE: Cloudy, A Touch Cool. 61/73
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Showers Late. 57/75
  • THU: Mostly Sunny. 51/70
  • HALLOWEEN: Sunny & Cool. 46/67
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 44/71
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 48/73

