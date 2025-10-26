First Alert Weather: Umbrellas and then coats!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a breezy, cloudy, and mild day on Sunday

Showers are spreading out near & south of I-10 and near the coast, even up into GA

A few showers will linger overnight as moisture streams up from Central FL

Rain hangs around Monday with the heaviest amounts near the coast & in SE GA

It won’t rain everywhere or all day, but keep the umbrellas handy

Tuesday stays cloudy & a bit dreary before more sun moves in on Wednesday

A STRONG cold front sweeps through with some isolated showers late Wednesday

Temperatures tumble down late week with morning lows in the 50s and 40s

Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating

FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks mostly sunny & nice as well,

Tropics:

Hurricane Melissa is a Category 4 monster this evening

Melissa is tracking west and will turn north tomorrow, making landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday

Melissa will also track over Cuba and the Bahamas before emerging into the Atlantic on Wednesday

There will be no local impacts

There are no other areas to watch

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. Low: 66

TOMORROW: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. High: 80

TUE: Cloudy, A Touch Cool. 61/73

WED: Partly Sunny, Showers Late. 57/75

THU: Mostly Sunny. 51/70

HALLOWEEN: Sunny & Cool. 46/67

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 44/71

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 48/73