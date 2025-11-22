First Alert Weather: Up-and-down temps as we (still) wait for rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Saturday’s the latest in what has been a string of beautiful days
- As of 3:30 PM, Jax has at least tied the record high for today of 84 degrees
- Winds turn off the ocean tomorrow, bringing our temps down slightly
- It will be noticeably cooler at the beach by Sunday afternoon
- Monday stays slightly cooler
- Then we warm right back up near records Tuesday & Wednesday
- A cold front moves through late Wednesday, knocking our temps back again for the holiday weekend
- Turkey Day itself will be partly sunny, breezy & a touch cool
- Daytime highs stay in the 60s through Friday & Saturday
- If there is rain the next week, it will be late Wednesday, north of I-10, as the cold front passes through
- Otherwise, the outlook is still dry as the drought gets worse
Tropics:
- Nothing
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 63
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny. High: 81 (70s @ Coast)
- MON: Mostly Sunny. 57/78
- TUE: Partly Sunny & Warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)
- WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 60/82 (Record: 84/1946)
- THANKSGIVING: Partly to Mostly Sunny, A Touch Cool. 55/69
- FRI: Mostly Sunny. 42/66
- SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 45/69
