First Alert Weather: Up-and-down temps as we (still) wait for rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday’s the latest in what has been a string of beautiful days

As of 3:30 PM, Jax has at least tied the record high for today of 84 degrees

Winds turn off the ocean tomorrow, bringing our temps down slightly

It will be noticeably cooler at the beach by Sunday afternoon

Monday stays slightly cooler

Then we warm right back up near records Tuesday & Wednesday

A cold front moves through late Wednesday, knocking our temps back again for the holiday weekend

Turkey Day itself will be partly sunny, breezy & a touch cool

Daytime highs stay in the 60s through Friday & Saturday

If there is rain the next week, it will be late Wednesday, north of I-10, as the cold front passes through

Otherwise, the outlook is still dry as the drought gets worse

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

Nothing

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 63

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny. High: 81 (70s @ Coast)

MON: Mostly Sunny. 57/78

TUE: Partly Sunny & Warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)

WED: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 60/82 (Record: 84/1946)

THANKSGIVING: Partly to Mostly Sunny, A Touch Cool. 55/69

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 42/66

SAT: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 45/69

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast