First Alert Weather: Very hot week ahead with few isolated afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This evening will feature warm temperatures and a few lingering showers/storms early.

Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

This week is going to be HOT!

Highs will reach the upper 90s each day in Jacksonville.

Feels like temperatures will be 100-105+.

An isolated afternoon shower/ storm is expected Tuesday afternoon, but the coverage will not be for everyone and lowers into the second half of the week.

High pressure will strengthen overhead this week, resulting in increasing heat that will be dangerous for those without adequate access to air conditioning, shade, and water.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

No areas of concern.

Some Saharan dust will likely reach Florida by late week. This will enhance sunrises and sunsets.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 77

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storm. High: 97

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very hot, isolated afternoon storm. 78/98

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 77/97

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 75/98

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, isolated storm. 76/97

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot, a few afternoon storms. 77/98

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Scattered afternoon storms. 75/95

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast