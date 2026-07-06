UPDATE: Westbound lanes of I-10 reopen after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:21 a.m. - All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY - Westbound lanes of I-10, east of U.S. 301, are closed due to a crash.

Traffic is backed up to Chaffee Road.

As of right now, the Florida Highway Patrol isn’t reporting any injuries.

We can see workers on the interstate appearing to clean up debris.

Check back here for updates.

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