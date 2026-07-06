Construction begins to rehabilitate seawalls at Castillo de San Marcos

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Construction begins Monday, July 6, to rehabilitate the seawalls at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument.

The project will raise the seawalls to the north and south of the fort. The center seawall directly east of the fort will receive historic preservation treatments.

Visitors will still have access to the Castillo; however, some sections of the grounds will be closed for safety reasons.

The work is expected to take 18 months.

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