Man arrested on murder, sexual battery charges in January Sunbeam Road killing, JSO say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for Murder for allegedly sexually battering and killing a woman in January, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, on January 23, District 3 Patrol officers did a welfare check at an apartment on Sunbeam Road off San Jose Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been attacked. She died at the scene.

After Homicide detectives investigated, 47-year-old Raymond Jackson Jr. was identified as the suspect.

JSO says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office took Jackson into custody after he led JSO officers and NCSO deputies on a chase.

Jackson was charged with Murder, Sexual Battery, and Burglary with Assault or Battery on May 21. He was transported from the Florida Department of Corrections to jail on June 29 and arrested on those charges the next day.

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