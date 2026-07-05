Volunteers gather to clean up trash left behind after Fourth of July beach festivities

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Following America’s milestone 250th birthday celebrations, dozens of volunteers gathered across Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, and Neptune Beach early Sunday morning to clear the heavy debris left behind from the prior night’s festivities.

“They just are not mindful of what they leave behind,” said volunteer Rebecca Webber, who woke up early to join the effort. “Doing what a lot of people wouldn’t want to do, you know? Clean up trash after other people, especially after a big holiday.”

The aftermath of the historic Independence Day crowds left local shorelines with waste. Sunday morning revealed vast stretches of sand scattered with plastic, toys, aluminum drink cans, cigarette butts, and discarded fireworks debris.

Organizers noted that during last year’s July 5th cleanup, crews successfully removed 2800 pounds of waste from local beaches.

“The beaches end up being really trashy after a large event like this,” said Sherry Carpenter, Executive Director of Keep Florida Beautiful. “We don’t want that trash going back into the ocean.”

While large items like lawn chairs tenets are easily spotted, environmental groups this year placed a heavy focus on micro-debris. Volunteers spent hours sifting through the sand for small items, particularly plastic fragments and cigarette butts, which pose the highest risk to local ecosystems.

Kevin Brown, a field supervisor for the Beach Sea Turtle Patrol, emphasized that these overlooked items cause the most damage.

“The community comes out, and we get all the fine plastics and cigarette butts and little things like sparkler wires that are all left behind,” Brown said.

According to conservationists, these tiny pieces of litter can easily wash into the surf, creating severe hazards for marine life. The timing is particularly critical as local shores are currently in the middle of sea turtle nesting season, making the debris an immediate threat to both hatching sea turtles.

Pointing to the littered shoreline, Webber noted the immediate danger of the trash left behind by partygoers.

“What you can clearly see,” Webber said, “is really harmful stuff.”

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