Woman killed after crashing into trees, guardrail on County Road 125 in Baker County, FHP says

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after colliding with multiple trees and a guardrail on County Road 125 in Baker County, per the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to FHP, the woman and a male passenger were traveling south on County Road 125, approaching Sunny Lane on Sunday morning. While attempting to navigate a right curve, the car exited the roadway to the left and traveled onto the east grass shoulder.

The car collided with several trees and the metal guardrail. FHP says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The FHP report states that the driver was 63 years old and she was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was 47 years old. Both were from Glen St. Mary.

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