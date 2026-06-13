First Alert Weather: Very hot weekend ahead but with more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- This morning is warm with temperatures in the 70s and 80s under mainly clear skies.
- Today will be another very hot day with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s. Humidity will push feels like temperatures to near 105°F areawide.
- UV Index today is an 11, meaning sunburn can happen within 10 minutes.
- Low to moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches this weekend.
- There will be relief from the heat later today with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage today will be higher than previous days, with a few stronger storms possible.
- Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds this weekend.
- Sunday will be similar with both temperatures and rain chances.
- High chances of rain persist next week, with heat and humidity remaining. Welcome to summer!
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Tropics:
- No active storms.
- Watching the western Gulf for possible development, but odds are low at this time.
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TODAY: Hot and humid with afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 97 (Record: 100 - 1977)
- TONIGHT: A few storms early, then becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 73
- SUNDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon/evening showers/storms. 73/95
- MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 73/93
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms. 74/92
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as hot, showers and storms. 73/88
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/94
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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