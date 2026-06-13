First Alert Weather: Very hot weekend ahead but with more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

This morning is warm with temperatures in the 70s and 80s under mainly clear skies.

Today will be another very hot day with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s. Humidity will push feels like temperatures to near 105°F areawide.

UV Index today is an 11, meaning sunburn can happen within 10 minutes.

Low to moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches this weekend.

There will be relief from the heat later today with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage today will be higher than previous days, with a few stronger storms possible.

Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds this weekend.

Sunday will be similar with both temperatures and rain chances.

High chances of rain persist next week, with heat and humidity remaining. Welcome to summer!

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Tropics:

No active storms.

Watching the western Gulf for possible development, but odds are low at this time.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Hot and humid with afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 97 (Record: 100 - 1977)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then becoming partly cloudy. LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon/evening showers/storms. 73/95

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and storms. 74/92

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as hot, showers and storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 75/94

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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