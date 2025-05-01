FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm afternoons before the return of a few showers, storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a wide range of temperatures from the 50s to the 70s.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s well inland and upper 70s along the coast.

Today will be dry across Jacksonville.

We stay warm through the weekend.

A shower or storm develops by late in the day on Saturday and into Sunday.

We ended the month of April with a rainfall deficit of -1.83″ for Jacksonville (At JIA).

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an onshore breeze.. HIGH: 87 (Upper 70s along coast)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 61/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms late. 65/88

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few PM showers/storm. 64/83

MONDAY: Partly sunny, Isolated showers/storm. 60/80

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81

