FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and dry finish to the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday morning, there is some patchy dense fog along the I-10 corridor. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 am.
  • Fog will rapidly clear after 8 am as sunshine warms temperatures from the 50s to the low 80s on Sunday.
  • Dry, comfortably warm, and breezy weather is expected for the Jags game and the final day of the fair.
  • Temperatures will remain fairly steady over the next week with highs around 80 and lows warming to near 60.
  • No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.

TROPICS:

  • Nothing.
  • Two weeks until the official end of the season.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler. 56/78

TUESDAY: Sunny. 54/82

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 57/80

THURSDAY: Sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 16, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

