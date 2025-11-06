First Alert Weather: Warm temps. into the weekend before a big temperature crash early next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Above-average temperatures through the weekend under partly cloudy skies. Highs – near records – in the 80s, 70s to near 80 at the beaches, lows in the 50s & 60s.

A strong cold front will arrive Sunday night with a few brief showers, then sharply colder temps. early next week. Highs will only reach the 50s & 60s with gusty winds, particularly on Monday. Lows will be in the 30s – near records & cold enough for some inland frost early Tue. & early Wed.

Tropics:

*No action* in the Atlantic Basin… W. Pacific – typhoon moving into Vietnam… another one hits the Philippines in a few days. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: High clouds, fog late. Low: 56

High clouds, fog late. Low: 56 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83

Partly sunny. High: 83 FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61

Partly cloudy. Low: 61 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 84 (record: 85/2024)

Partly sunny & warm. High: 84 (record: 85/2024) SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & warm with a brief shower at night. 64/86 (record: 86/2023)

Partly to mostly cloudy & warm with a brief shower at night. 64/86 (record: 86/2023) MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy & much colder. 52/64

Partly sunny, windy & much colder. 52/64 TUESDAY: Sunny & cold. 36/59 (record: 35/1977)

Sunny & cold. 36/59 (record: 35/1977) WEDNESDAY: Sunny… cold early… milder afternoon. 33/69 (record low: 31/2011)

Sunny… cold early… milder afternoon. 33/69 (record low: 31/2011) THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/74

