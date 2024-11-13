First Alert Weather: Warm Thursday before a cool front arrives

The First Alert Weather Team states that partly sunny & windy with a few sprinkles moving quickly southwest across the area.

Tracking the Tropics:

Sara is likely to form over the Caribbean, move near Central America, and then the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend. It could potentially be over the Gulf of Mexico Monday through Wednesday. Impacts to Florida are possible by Tuesday night/Wednesday of next week. Tune into “Talking the Tropics With Mike” to find out more.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Mild weather tonight, breezy this evening.

A warm Thursday with highs near or a little above 80. A cool front arrives Thursday night with a few brief showers but not much rain.

Cooler air arrives Friday with increasing sun, breezy north/northeast winds & highs 70-75.

Temperatures fall into the 40s inland Friday night followed by a beautiful weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

Partly cloudy. Low: 64 THURSDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 81

Partly sunny & warm. High: 81 THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds move in with a brief shower overnight. Low: 58

Clouds move in with a brief shower overnight. Low: 58 FRIDAY: Lingering clouds early then sun, breezy/cooler. High: 74

Lingering clouds early then sun, breezy/cooler. High: 74 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler but nice!. High: 73

Mostly sunny & cooler but nice!. High: 73 SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, real nice. High: 74

Mostly sunny, real nice. High: 74 MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 77

Partly sunny. High: 77 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 79

Partly sunny. High: 79 WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy, showers. High: 77 (forecast dependent on front & possible Sara influences)

