FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend ahead with a few showers arriving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Some morning sunshine.

Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s today inland and 70s/lower 80s along the coast.

Saturday will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Record high temperature Saturday is 92 degrees (2011)

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 25, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 84 (Near 80 at the coast)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/90 (Record: 92 - 2011)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Late day/evening shower/storm. 65/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers moving inland. 66/84

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 65/84

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 67/87

