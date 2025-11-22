FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Temperatures will rise to near record warm levels again on Saturday in the low-mid 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
- A cold front will approach from the northwest on Saturday and at night, perhaps producing a very isolated shower or two in Georgia.
- No significant or widespread rain is expected, and drought conditions will continue to worsen.
- A stronger cold front will push through on Wednesday night, still with no beneficial rain.
- Until then, temperatures will rise once again into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Much cooler temperatures will arrive in our area by Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.
TROPICS:
- Nothing.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 83 (Record: 94 - 1973)
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 63
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 63/81
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/78
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/82 (Record: 84 - 1946)
THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy, cooler. 59/72
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 47/66
