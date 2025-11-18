First Alert Weather: Warmer afternoons with near record highs this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there may be some inland patchy fog west of Jacksonville.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast.

We will see mostly sunny skies today.

Temperatures will make it to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland and mid 70s along the coast.

No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.

Near record highs possible starting tomorrow and lingering through Saturday.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Less than two weeks until the official end of the season.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: AM Fog. Partly sunny. 54/83 (Record: 84 - 1958)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/84 (Record: 86 - 1988)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1991)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/74

