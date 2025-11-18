First Alert Weather: Warmer afternoons with near record highs this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there may be some inland patchy fog west of Jacksonville.
- Temperatures are starting out in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast.
- We will see mostly sunny skies today.
- Temperatures will make it to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland and mid 70s along the coast.
- No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.
- Near record highs possible starting tomorrow and lingering through Saturday.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
- Less than two weeks until the official end of the season.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 79
TONIGHT: Clear. LOW: 54
WEDNESDAY: AM Fog. Partly sunny. 54/83 (Record: 84 - 1958)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/84 (Record: 86 - 1988)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1991)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/74
