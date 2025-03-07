FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend ahead of showers for parts of the weekend

JACKSON VILLE, Fla. — Tracking temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning.

Not as much wind today!

Highs will be in the lower 70s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny.

Morning lows tomorrow will be in the 30s well inland and 40s closer to the coast.

Mid 70s for Saturday and mainly dry.

A few showers arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Rain lingers into Monday.

Dry for the practice rounds of The Players next week.

TODAY: Most sunny with less wind. Breezy. High: 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 40 (30s inland)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 49/75

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. 62/72

MONDAY: Showers early. Turning partly cloudy late. 56/68

TUESDAY: Sunny. 43/73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 48/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a late day shower. 55/77

