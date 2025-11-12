First Alert Weather: Warming trend is underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Still chilly tonight, but not as cold as the last couple nights with temps. staying above freezing but still cold enough for a bit of patchy frost west & north of Jacksonville as lows bottom out in the 30s well inland to the 40s closer to the coast.
- Lots of sun, mild temps. & dry skies Thursday through Friday into the weekend. Lows in the 40s & 50s with afternoon highs well into the 70s each day.
Tropics:
Nothin’ cookin’. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 41
- THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 74
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 47
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/79
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/77