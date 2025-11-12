First Alert Weather: Warming trend is underway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Still chilly tonight, but not as cold as the last couple nights with temps. staying above freezing but still cold enough for a bit of patchy frost west & north of Jacksonville as lows bottom out in the 30s well inland to the 40s closer to the coast.

Lots of sun, mild temps. & dry skies Thursday through Friday into the weekend. Lows in the 40s & 50s with afternoon highs well into the 70s each day.

Tropics:

Nothin’ cookin’. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 41

Clear & chilly. Low: 41 THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 74

Sunny, warmer. High: 74 THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 47

Clear & cool. Low: 47 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74

Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

Mostly sunny. 48/77 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

Partly sunny. 52/78 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

Partly sunny. 53/78 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/79

Partly sunny. 54/79 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/77

