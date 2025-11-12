First Alert Weather: Warming trend is underway

Local

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Still chilly tonight, but not as cold as the last couple nights with temps. staying above freezing but still cold enough for a bit of patchy frost west & north of Jacksonville as lows bottom out in the 30s well inland to the 40s closer to the coast.
  • Lots of sun, mild temps. & dry skies Thursday through Friday into the weekend.  Lows in the 40s & 50s with afternoon highs well into the 70s each day.

Tropics:

Nothin’ cookin’. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 41
  • THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer.  High: 74
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 47
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 74
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.  48/77
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny.  52/78
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny.  53/78
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny.  54/79
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/77

