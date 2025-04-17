First Alert Weather: Warming trend through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warming trend this Easter weekend.
It is another nice & relatively cool night Thursday, with lows in the 50s – open the windows!
Friday through Easter weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with afternoon highs well into the 80s inland. It will be a little cooler at the beaches thanks to a sea breeze and a fairly persistent breeze out of the southeast.
There is little chance for meaningful rainfall through most of next week.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear, nice & cool. Low: 58
- FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 83
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 60
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 61/86
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/87
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 64/85
