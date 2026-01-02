First Alert Weather: Weekend showers & a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cold start to Friday but temperatures are around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.
- A few clouds filter in overhead today with temps a touch cool in the 60s.
- Temps warm up into the 70s on Saturday with winds picking up.
- Showers track across the area from west to east Saturday afternoon & evening.
- Rain totals will average a tenth to quarter-inch with some amounts locally higher.
- There may be some lightning and thunder here and there.
- Rain clears Saturday night and it leaves us slightly cooler but dry on Sunday.
- The Jags game will be cool in the 60s with clouds & sun.
- Temperatures gradually mild back out into the 70s by mid to late week next week.
TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. High: 69
TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Cool. Low: 50
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant, Afternoon/Evening Showers. 50/75
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Cooler. 53/62
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 46/67
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/72
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. 51/75
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 53/75
