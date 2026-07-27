Local

First Alert Weather: Weekend storm threat

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Hot temperatures through Tuesday.
  • A few widely scattered inland storms this evening and only falling into the mid 70s to low 80s
  • 95-100 Tuesday with feel-like temperatures at 103-108 with an isolated afternoon storm, but most areas stay dry.
  • Afternoon storms will begin to increase Wednesday, with a decent coverage of afternoon storms Thursday through the weekend, with highs still topping out in the 90s before storms develop.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic.

Next name: “Cristobal”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: A few inland storms early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 77

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 99

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with scattered afternoon storms. High: 97

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 77/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 76/96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/90

MONDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon t’storms. 75/91

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read