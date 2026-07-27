First Alert Weather: Weekend storm threat

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Hot temperatures through Tuesday.
- A few widely scattered inland storms this evening and only falling into the mid 70s to low 80s
- 95-100 Tuesday with feel-like temperatures at 103-108 with an isolated afternoon storm, but most areas stay dry.
- Afternoon storms will begin to increase Wednesday, with a decent coverage of afternoon storms Thursday through the weekend, with highs still topping out in the 90s before storms develop.
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TROPICS: No areas of concern across the Atlantic.
Next name: “Cristobal”.
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TONIGHT: A few inland storms early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 77
TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 99
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 80
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with scattered afternoon storms. High: 97
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon t’storms. 77/94
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 76/96
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/90
MONDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon t’storms. 75/91
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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