First Alert Weather: Wind shift pushes showers inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry with a few damp roads from yesterday’s rain.
- Mild and muggy morning in the 70s.
- Today will not be as hot as yesterday.
- Highs reach the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast and lower 90s well inland.
- Isolated afternoon showers will push more inland today.
- Wednesday and Thursday will feature less coverage of rain and storms, but a few showers remain possible inland.
- Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms each day.
TROPICS:
- Weak low pressure offshore the southeast U.S. will have a very low chance of becoming anything tropical over the next few days.
- No current concerns to our region.
- The next name is Bertha.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Inland isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 92 (Feels like 100-102)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 73
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast, isolated inland showers. 73/89
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast, isolated showers. 72/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 74/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/94
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