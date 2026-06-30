First Alert Weather: Wind shift pushes showers inland

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry with a few damp roads from yesterday’s rain.

Mild and muggy morning in the 70s.

Today will not be as hot as yesterday.

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast and lower 90s well inland.

Isolated afternoon showers will push more inland today.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature less coverage of rain and storms, but a few showers remain possible inland.

Independence Day weekend will be seasonally hot and humid with afternoon storms each day.

TROPICS:

Weak low pressure offshore the southeast U.S. will have a very low chance of becoming anything tropical over the next few days.

No current concerns to our region.

The next name is Bertha.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Inland isolated shower/storm. HIGH: 92 (Feels like 100-102)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast, isolated inland showers. 73/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast, isolated showers. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 74/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 75/94

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