Florida, Georgia patrol cars up for ‘Best Looking Cruiser’: Vote now

Voting is open in this year’s American Association of State Troopers’ “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Florida and Georgia are both in the running with some designs you likely won’t be seeing on the roadways.

The Florida Highway Patrol said “this year’s submission was photographed in front of Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a typical Florida afternoon thunderstorm, and to commemorate America’s 250th birthday, the bridge was illuminated in red, white, and blue."

FHP 2026 Submission in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest FHP 2026 Submission in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest (Florida Highway Patrol)

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The Georgia State Patrol is looking for its own win.

GSP’s 2026 submission also shows storm clouds rolling in, but instead of a bridge like FHP’s, there is a noble steed in the background.

2026 Georgia State Patrol submission for America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest 2026 Georgia State Patrol submission for America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest (Georgia Department of Public Safety)

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2027 Wall Calendar.”

Voting is open now through Monday, July 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (EST). Only one vote per device allowed for the entirety of the competition. Place your vote by clicking here.

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