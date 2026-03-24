First Alert Weather: Windy and chilly conditions ahead for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Cloudy, windy, and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s with some drizzle and - closer to the coast – some light rain.

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Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Strong winds off the Atlantic has made for a big temperature dip on Monday, some 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday.

There is some light rain and drizzle, but no significant rain for most areas.

Showers are a little heavier for Southern St. Johns County and may drop up to a third of an inch of rain for Crescent Beach, Elkton, and nearby areas. But most areas will not receive significant rainfall in this pattern.

Still breezy and cool Wednesday with highs only in the 60s at the beaches, 70s well inland.

Much warmer Thursday – near 80 degrees - and well into the 80s Friday.

Another cold front brings gusty winds off the Atlantic for the weekend with rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk and cool temperatures for area beaches Saturday-Sunday.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, drizzle, light rain. Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, some drizzle. High: 69 … 60-65 at beach … 70-75 well inland.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 79

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm ... 59/88

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy & cooler. 61/70 … low 60s at beaches.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy. 54/73…. 60s at beaches.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 54/74

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. 56/83

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