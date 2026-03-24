First Alert Weather: Windy and chilly conditions ahead for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Cloudy, windy, and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s with some drizzle and - closer to the coast – some light rain.
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Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Strong winds off the Atlantic has made for a big temperature dip on Monday, some 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday.
- There is some light rain and drizzle, but no significant rain for most areas.
- Showers are a little heavier for Southern St. Johns County and may drop up to a third of an inch of rain for Crescent Beach, Elkton, and nearby areas. But most areas will not receive significant rainfall in this pattern.
- Still breezy and cool Wednesday with highs only in the 60s at the beaches, 70s well inland.
- Much warmer Thursday – near 80 degrees - and well into the 80s Friday.
- Another cold front brings gusty winds off the Atlantic for the weekend with rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk and cool temperatures for area beaches Saturday-Sunday.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, drizzle, light rain. Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, some drizzle. High: 69 … 60-65 at beach … 70-75 well inland.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 79
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm ... 59/88
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy & cooler. 61/70 … low 60s at beaches.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy. 54/73…. 60s at beaches.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 54/74
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. 56/83
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