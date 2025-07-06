Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot week ahead with a daily chance of storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking temperatures in the 90s, afternoon storms in Florida, and Chantal’s landfall.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday will be hot with highs in the 90s across our entire area.
  • The morning hours will be mainly dry with scattered afternoon thunderstorms moving southwest to northeast across north Florida Sunday afternoon. Less coverage of rain is expected for South Georgia. 
  • Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. 
  • Lower risk of rip currents at the beaches on Sunday, thanks to a predominantly offshore wind.
  • Heat continues into the upcoming week with highs each day well into the 90s and a daily chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

  • Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, Sunday morning as a 50 mph tropical storm (max winds briefly were 60 mph as the storm approached landfall).
  • Chantal will weaken Sunday as it moves over land, returning our seas and surf to a normal state. 
  • Elsewhere, there are no areas of concern in the tropics. The next name is Dexter.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with afternoon storms, especially in FL. HIGH: 94

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon storms. 72/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/94

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms. 73/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 6, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

