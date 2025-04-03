First Coast Crime Stoppers announce largest reward for anonymous tip leading to arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast Crime Stoppers says the $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two people in the Breon Allen case is the largest in the history of the nonprofit.

“We received a total of 22 tips on Breon Allen’s case, the first coming within 24 hours of his initial murder, and when it comes to the tip that led to the arrest of the most recent two suspects, it really helped JSO detectives get over that hump to make the arrest,” says Executive Director Chase Robinson.

Last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of 17-year-old Donte McGhee and Tavaris Kelly in the death of the 7-year-old. “They’re believed to be the ones that actually took Breon Allen’s life. So the fact that a Crime Stopper tip led to the finding and arresting these individuals is huge. It really shows the impact the community can have,” says Robinson.

Robinson says FCC is waiting for the tipster to reach out so they could receive the $25,000 reward “So, they have 90 days to pick up the $25,000 before it needs to be re-approved by our board of directors, but you know, I’m assuming because of the publicity of this case, we will be, you know, hearing from the tipster soon, but like I said, we have to rely on the tipster to reach out to us because of the anonymity aspect. We can’t contact them.”

You can listen to the full interview with Chase Robinson on Jacksonville’s Morning News below. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip on any crime, you can call First Coast Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, **TIPS, FCCrimestoppers.com, or in the P3 app.





