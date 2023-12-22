First Responder Friday honors Dr. Matthew McKillop of Baptist Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week’s first responder is Dr. Matthew McKillop, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist and the Medical Director of Baptist Health’s Electrophysiology program.

Beverly nominated Dr. McKillop, who says Dr. McKillop operated on her husband and is an all-around amazing surgeon with a wonderful bedside manner.

Dr. Aaditya Vora, a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist, works alongside Dr. McKillop and says he trusts McKillop to care for his patients when he’s on call. “It’s never easy as a doctor to let someone else take care of your patients...but with Dr. McKillop, it’s always easy, and I have full confidence he’s always going to do the right thing for the patient,” says Dr. Vora. Dr. Vora adds that Dr. McKillop is always there to lend a helping hand, “when there’s a very difficult procedure or something, Matt always takes time out of his schedule to come and help or take on cases that are harder that maybe someone else has tried and it hasn’t worked.”

If you’d like to nominate a first responder who deserves recognition, police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, or EMTs, head over to our First Responder Friday page.

