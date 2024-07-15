Florida gas prices return to previous levels after week of fluctuations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of July 15, Florida gas prices have returned to their previous levels after a week of fluctuations. The average gas gallon price in the state began and ended the week at $3.51. Prices dipped slightly before jumping by seven cents mid-week, only to fall back to the initial cost by Sunday.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures are holding steady, in hopes that cooling inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Market analyzers believe lower interest rates would lead to higher fuel demand.”

The price of crude oil settled at $82.21 per barrel, a 1-percent decrease from the previous week. Since crude oil costs influence about half of the gasoline price, this slight decrease stabilized gas prices.

Regional Gas Prices:

Most expensive metro markets :

: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.66



Homosassa Springs: $3.57



Gainesville: $3.57



Least expensive metro markets :

: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.18



Panama City: $3.21



Pensacola: $3.23

Tips for Saving on Gasoline:

Combine errands : Limit driving time by combining trips.

: Limit driving time by combining trips. Shop around : Look for the best gas prices in your community.

: Look for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash : Some retailers charge extra per gallon for credit card payments.

: Some retailers charge extra per gallon for credit card payments. Reduce vehicle weight : Removing 100 pounds can improve fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

: Removing 100 pounds can improve fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively: Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding to conserve fuel.

For daily gas price averages and more information, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

Florida Average Gas Prices 7-15-24





