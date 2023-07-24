Florida gas prices up 7 cents due to possible blazing heat across country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is speculation that the intense heat in certain areas of the country may be impacting travel. As a result, the average cost of gasoline in Florida rose by 7 cents in the last week.

The AAA auto club on Monday said the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida was $3.47, up from $3.40 a week earlier.

In terms of pricing, the West Palm Beach, Naples, and Gainesville areas had the highest rates, while the Panhandle had the lowest.

Florida’s average was lower than the national mark of $3.60 a gallon.

“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a prepared statement. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”

Florida’s average price was 11 cents higher than a month earlier but 63 cents lower than a year ago.

Local gas prices for pump stations in your area can be found HERE.

Average Florida gas prices 7/24/23 Data provided from AAA

