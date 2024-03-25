Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill at Jacksonville school banning social media for kids under 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Monday morning to sign a bill banning social media accounts for children under the age of 14.

DeSantis signed the bill, which is expected to be challenged in court, at Cornerstone Classical Academy.

He was joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., and House Speaker Paul Renner.

The bill is expected to become law January 1. It mainly addresses addictive features on social media such as endless scroll and liking posts.

DeSantis said Monday that it does not engage in any regulation of speech. Teens ages 15 and 16 could get social media accounts with parental consent.

DeSantis said the signing of House Bill 3 gives parents a greater ability to protect their children.

“One of the things I know a lot of parents have had concerns about is the role that the internet and social media play in the upbringing of young kids,” DeSantis said.

