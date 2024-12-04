Florida inmate pleads guilty to sending threats to local prosecutor and judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Taylor Ryan Hill, of Jacksonville, pled guilty to mailing threatening letters to a Clay County Assistant State Attorney, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to a news release, court documents show that Hill mailed a letter from Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green on Feb. 12, 2024.

He sent the letter to an Assistant State Attorney in Clay County who had prosecuted Hill for his underlying convictions of violent crimes.

In the letter, Hill threatened to have the prosecutor and judge who sentenced him killed.

According to the news release, the letter was signed “Taylor Ryan Hill” and had Taylor Hill’s return address, his inmate number, and the address for the Hardee Correctional Institution.

Hill faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

