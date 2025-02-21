Florida lawmakers advance bill to require long-term care facilities to allow residents to install cameras

Florida lawmakers are looking to create more accountability for long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Currently in Florida, it’s up to individual nursing homes and other long-term care facilities as to whether residents can install cameras in their rooms.

Attorney Kasey Wagner, who specializes in nursing home abuse cases, explained when cameras aren’t allowed and abuse or neglect occurs, it can be difficult to prove.

“The resident, oftentimes either because of dementia or other issues, can’t talk about it. They’re not a reliable historian. So, you’re left really without any voice for that person,” said Wagner.

But a bill moving in the State Capitol would require long-term care facilities to allow residents and or their caretakers to install cameras in their rooms.

“These cameras will capture residents in their most intimate moments while they’re receiving bedside care, while they’re changing,” said Kristen Knapp with the Florida Health Care Association.

While the goal may be to increase accountability, Knapp warned there could be unintended consequences, not only for residents but also for their roommates and staff.

“You don’t know who is watching that camera and what is happening with that footage,” said Knapp.

There are some safeguards built into the bill.

Rooms with cameras would have to post signage informing potential visitors the room is being recorded, and in a situation where one roommate doesn’t consent, the facility would have to make accommodations for them to be moved to another room.

While Wagner acknowledges there are complexities to consider, she argues the benefits outweigh the potential unintended consequences.

“I think increasing accountability for that industry can only be a good thing,” said Wagner.

The bill cleared its first committee in the House earlier this week, even before the official start of the session.

If it passes, Florida would be the 20th state to implement this type of policy.

