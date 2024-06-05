Florida ranked 16th state where people have the highest income, according to Wallet Hub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The average Floridian makes less than U.S. median income, but the state is in the top 20 states where people have the highest income, according to a new WalletHub study.

The median income in Florida is $68,818. That compares to the nation’s median of around $74,600.

The personal finance company compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key factors: the average annual income of the top 5%, the average for the bottom 20%, and the median for all of each state’s residents.

The average annual income for the top 5% is $470,308 and $15,375 for the bottom 20%.

Based on all three key factors, Florida ranked 16th overall.

Georgia ranked 13th overall with a median income of $66,612.

Virginia ranked number one (median income of $89,393) and West Virginia number 51 (median income of $52,719).

